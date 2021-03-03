Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.84

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.84 and traded as low as $25.69. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $26.15, with a volume of 17,835 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Norwood Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.46 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.84.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, Director Alexandra K. Nolan acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,998.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 298.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 530.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Norwood Financial by 37.6% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

