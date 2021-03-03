nOS (NOS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4,230.00

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One nOS token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.52 or 0.00476788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00078627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00083337 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00055079 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.74 or 0.00492755 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

nOS Token Trading

nOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

