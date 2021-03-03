Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Gap Up to $0.60

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), but opened at GBX 0.63 ($0.01). Nostra Terra Oil and Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.58 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,672,699 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of £3.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal property is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostra Terra Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.