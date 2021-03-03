Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 11.3%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded down 11.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.52 and last traded at $1.57. 10,479,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 22,785,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Novan by 18,771.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416,569 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Novan by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 138,941 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Novan in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 6.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

