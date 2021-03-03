Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 707,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,681,000 after purchasing an additional 357,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 299,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 224,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.94.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.48, for a total value of $652,764.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares in the company, valued at $155,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO John Trizzino sold 17,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $1,949,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,262,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NVAX traded down $10.99 on Wednesday, reaching $195.00. 87,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,825,547. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.27. Novavax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.77 and a 52-week high of $331.68. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.62 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $279.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

