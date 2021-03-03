NPCoin (NPC) Achieves Market Cap of $291,861.90

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Over the last week, NPCoin has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $291,861.90 and $10.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004162 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 329.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.