NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Stock Position Reduced by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,655 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 704,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,452,000 after acquiring an additional 68,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several analysts have commented on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.61.

NYSE:NRG opened at $39.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $43.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.