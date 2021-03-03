NuBits (USNBT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.06 Million

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 46.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One NuBits token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $22.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuBits has traded down 62.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000985 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00197050 BTC.

NuBits Profile

NuBits (CRYPTO:USNBT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

