Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $218,303.00

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $13.40 million and $218,303.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nucleus Vision Token Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,366,222 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

