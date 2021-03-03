Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.48

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.48 and last traded at $62.30, with a volume of 3115866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,835,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 87.0% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 13,914.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

