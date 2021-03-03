NULS (NULS) Price Up 14.9% Over Last Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One NULS coin can currently be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a market cap of $58.25 million and $33.07 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.12 or 0.00484215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.71 or 0.00073897 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000888 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.60 or 0.00079551 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00083153 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00054576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $249.58 or 0.00489041 BTC.

About NULS

NULS launched on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

