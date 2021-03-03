Numeraire (NMR) Market Cap Achieves $197.26 Million

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for about $41.38 or 0.00081637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $197.26 million and $28.94 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Numeraire Token Profile

Numeraire is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,406 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Numeraire Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

