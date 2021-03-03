Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $336.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will report sales of $336.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $350.60 million and the lowest is $325.10 million. Nutanix reported sales of $318.27 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTNX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.69.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $615,371.62. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,486.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $29.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.49 and its 200 day moving average is $27.86.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

