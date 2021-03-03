NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 255.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,566 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.33% of NuVasive worth $9,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NuVasive by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NuVasive by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in NuVasive by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NuVasive by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NuVasive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $709,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA opened at $60.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.05, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.23. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $67.70.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on NuVasive from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NuVasive from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

