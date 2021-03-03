Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.31.
About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund
Further Reading: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.