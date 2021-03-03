Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE:NAZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,989. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $16.31.

About Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

