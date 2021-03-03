Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NYSE NAC remained flat at $$14.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 199,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,018. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.
