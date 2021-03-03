Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE NAC remained flat at $$14.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 199,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,018. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day moving average of $14.82.

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

