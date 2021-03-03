Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (NASDAQ:JCO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NASDAQ JCO traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $8.32. The company had a trading volume of 44,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,729. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.12. Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

Get Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund alerts:

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $82,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Symphony Asset Management. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt securities including bonds and senior loans.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.