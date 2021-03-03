Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decrease of 43.1% from the January 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.88. 34,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,488. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $8.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $78,333.60.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,153,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 200.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 41,006 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 70,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth $133,000.

