Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:JEMD)

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JEMD) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0305 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

JEMD traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.88. 34,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,488. Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $8.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53.

In other news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $78,333.60.

