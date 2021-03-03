Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,900. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11.
About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund
