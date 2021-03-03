Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMY) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NMY traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,900. Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11.

About Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Maryland Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Maryland. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Maryland income taxes.

