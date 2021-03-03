Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE NMT traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $14.13. 2,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,611. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.48. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $15.14.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
