Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE NOM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.25.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
Read More: Quiet Period
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.