Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE NOM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $14.26. 768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,943. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

