Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

