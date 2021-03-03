Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43.
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Recommended Story: Derivative
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.