Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NNY) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0255 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:NNY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The stock had a trading volume of 11,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.95.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.