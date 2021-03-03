Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NAN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,734. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.32 and a one year high of $14.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa or higher.

