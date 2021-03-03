Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $15.21.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

