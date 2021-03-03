Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXN)

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of NXN stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $15.21.
Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
