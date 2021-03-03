Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NUO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.30. The stock had a trading volume of 15,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,521. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.42. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.10 and a 12 month high of $16.08.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

