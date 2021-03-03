Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:NQP)

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NQP traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.14. 16,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

