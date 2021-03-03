Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.41.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

