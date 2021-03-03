Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIM)

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $10.33. The stock had a trading volume of 30,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,237. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.65. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a twelve month low of $8.97 and a twelve month high of $11.41.
Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Company Profile
Further Reading: Trading on Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.