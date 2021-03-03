Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,384. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $17.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.94.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 alerts:

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.