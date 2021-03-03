Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NXP stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.54. 27,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,690. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.06. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $18.89.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

