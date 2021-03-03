Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) Short Interest Down 44.4% in February

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JSD. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 26.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,175,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $14,553,000 after purchasing an additional 246,647 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 113,452 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,156 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 85,100 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,767 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Shares of JSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 24,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,377. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0865 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. This is a boost from Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

