Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,181. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

