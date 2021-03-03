Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
NYSE:BXMX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,181. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11.
