Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NPV)

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

NPV traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.79. 9,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,897. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.47. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

