NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) PT Raised to $3.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 83.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NUVSF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.03.

OTCMKTS:NUVSF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,427. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.77. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

