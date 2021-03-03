NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 3.17%.

NVEE stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.69. 1,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $71.98. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18.

NVEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on NV5 Global from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure, and Building, Technology & Sciences.

