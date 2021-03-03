NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 69.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,705 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 21,948 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after acquiring an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,692,373 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,450,357,000 after acquiring an additional 73,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,565,449,000 after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist upped their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

NVDA traded down $12.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $524.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.47 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $554.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $532.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total value of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

