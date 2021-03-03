NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.65% from the stock’s previous close.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.73.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $13.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $522.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $554.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.67. The company has a market capitalization of $323.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.77, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,076,228,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,827,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $301,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $523,815,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.