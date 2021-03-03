NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.33% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.
Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.67. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.
About NVIDIA
NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.
