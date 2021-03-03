NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Raised to $800.00 at Needham & Company LLC

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $700.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $11.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $525.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,408,183. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $532.67. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after purchasing an additional 871,896 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,302,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,493,509,000 after acquiring an additional 516,044 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,282,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,858,901,000 after purchasing an additional 161,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

