NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of NVR worth $140,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of NVR by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in NVR by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,851,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVR by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NVR by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

NVR opened at $4,657.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 3.81. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,043.01 and a 1-year high of $4,806.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4,486.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,214.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $79.82 by ($2.89). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $64.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total value of $2,083,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,253,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVR. KeyCorp began coverage on NVR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on NVR in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

