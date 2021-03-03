NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC raised its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 608.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,678 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.21% of NVR worth $31,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NVR by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in NVR by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in NVR by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,520.00, for a total value of $4,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,253,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,500.00, for a total transaction of $2,083,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,657.96 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,043.01 and a one year high of $4,806.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4,486.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4,214.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $76.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $79.82 by ($2.89). NVR had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $64.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 229.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NVR shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5,558.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NVR in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5,450.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,045.60.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

