NWF Group (LON:NWF) Trading Up 1.5%

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF) rose 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 213.40 ($2.79) and last traded at GBX 208 ($2.72). Approximately 18,419 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 23,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.68).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.96, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 197.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 196.51. The stock has a market cap of £101.93 million and a PE ratio of 11.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

In other news, insider David Stewart Downie acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

