NXM (NXM) Hits Market Cap of $377.44 Million

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One NXM token can currently be purchased for about $59.21 or 0.00119974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. NXM has a total market capitalization of $377.44 million and $13,019.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $240.40 or 0.00487142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00073757 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00078388 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00083543 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00488839 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,926,530 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,374,914 tokens. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual . The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.