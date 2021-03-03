Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decrease of 44.0% from the January 28th total of 2,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. 76,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,295,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Nxt-ID has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nxt-ID stock. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Barclays PLC owned about 0.06% of Nxt-ID at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications. It develops and markets solutions for payment, Internet of Things (IoT), and healthcare applications with experience in access control, biometric and behavior-metric identity verification, security and privacy, encryption and data protection, payments, miniaturization, and sensor technologies.

