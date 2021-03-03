Nxt (NXT) Price Hits $0.0302 on Top Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. Over the last week, Nxt has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a market cap of $30.16 million and $1.76 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00019643 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00010639 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006347 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004214 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Nxt

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

