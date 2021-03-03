Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $2.57. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.52, with a volume of 254,286 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $194.57 million, a P/E ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $47,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 11,285 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

