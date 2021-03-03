Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,812. Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $102.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

