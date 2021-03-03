Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 13,862 Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $94.60. 9,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 661,271. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $97.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

