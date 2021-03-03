Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.08 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000. Prologis accounts for about 0.8% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Prologis by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Motco increased its position in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

Shares of PLD traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.11. 30,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,802,475. The company has a market capitalization of $71.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.29. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

