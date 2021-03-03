Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.46 Million in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.1% of Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 682,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 86,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,891,000 after buying an additional 51,712 shares during the period. Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:MTUM traded down $3.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.86. 1,169,677 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.33.

